Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re (ASX:SCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.12

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$3.12 ($2.21) and last traded at A$3.11 ($2.20), with a volume of 930592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.11 ($2.20).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.71%.

In related news, insider Philip Clark purchased 120,000 shares of Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.73 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$327,000.00 ($231,914.89). Also, insider Mark Fleming sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.13 ($2.22), for a total transaction of A$313,100.00 ($222,056.74).

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Company Profile (ASX:SCP)

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

