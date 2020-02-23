Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SIX opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.96 and a 12-month high of $59.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

