SmartCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $7,533.00 (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One SmartCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. SmartCoin has a total market capitalization of $7,533.00 and $20.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00782316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000352 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000284 BTC.

SMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,246 coins. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

