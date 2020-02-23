Social Send (SEND) Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Social Send has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a market capitalization of $289,060.00 and $27.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00016612 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003908 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000270 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,809,410 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.