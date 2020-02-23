SolarCoin (SLR) Market Cap Reaches $813,304.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $813,304.00 and approximately $419.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00793252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,930,187 coins and its circulating supply is 57,355,083 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.