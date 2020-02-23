Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) vs. Banco Bradesco (OTCMKTS:BAK) Critical Analysis

Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solarwindow Technologies and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solarwindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 1 0 0 0 1.00

Banco Bradesco has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.02%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Solarwindow Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Solarwindow Technologies and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solarwindow Technologies N/A -33.73% -33.31% Banco Bradesco 0.41% 3.51% 0.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solarwindow Technologies and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solarwindow Technologies N/A N/A -$6.89 million N/A N/A Banco Bradesco $18.79 billion 0.30 $773.65 million $1.97 7.07

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Solarwindow Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Solarwindow Technologies has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of Solarwindow Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Solarwindow Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solarwindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells. The company is involved in developing various products that are derived from its SolarWindow technology, including SolarWindow-Commercial, a flat glass product for installation in new commercial towers under construction and replacement windows; SolarWindow-Structural Glass, a structural glass wall and curtain for tall structures; SolarWindow-Architectural Glass, a textured and decorative interior glass walls, room dividers, etc.; SolarWindow-Residential, a window glass for installation in new residential homes under construction and replacement windows; SolarWindow-Flex, a flexible glass and plastic films; and SolarWindow-Retrofit Veneer, a transparent, tinted, and flexible veneer that installers can apply directly on to existing, previously installed, window glass. The company was formerly known as New Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. in March 2015. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kalen Capital Corporation.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company also manufactures, trades in, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

