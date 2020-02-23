Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.17-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.945-6.001 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.17-1.23 EPS.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,681,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,644. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.99.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

