Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.99.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.