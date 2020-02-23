Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.94-6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.17-1.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. UBS Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,681,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

