Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.45-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.492-1.506 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.17-1.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.99.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. 9,681,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,644. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.