Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.17-1.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SFM. Cfra decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.99.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,681,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,644. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

