Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.17-1.23 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on SFM. Cfra decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.99.
Shares of SFM stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,681,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,644. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44.
In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.
Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.