Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €57.57 ($66.94).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Stabilus stock traded down €0.80 ($0.93) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €54.20 ($63.02). The stock had a trading volume of 58,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.04. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 1-year high of €64.55 ($75.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

