Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €57.57 ($66.94).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Stabilus stock traded down €0.80 ($0.93) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €54.20 ($63.02). The stock had a trading volume of 58,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.04. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 1-year high of €64.55 ($75.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

