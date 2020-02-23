Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $78.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

MNST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,337. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $70.52.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

