STRAKS (STAK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $25,653.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,760.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.02733606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.68 or 0.03985098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00782316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00853837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00096142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009733 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00626584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

