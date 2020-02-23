SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Buy Rating for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five9 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.74.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.25. 800,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $651,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,418 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,896 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $13,121,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.