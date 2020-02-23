Syneos Health’s (SYNH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SYNH. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 606,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,244. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $72.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $99,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

