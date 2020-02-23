Syneos Health’s (SYNH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SYNH. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 606,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,244. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $72.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $99,000.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
