Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Tc Pipelines stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $57.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 32.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

