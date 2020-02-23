Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Teleflex updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 12.50-12.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $12.50-12.70 EPS.
Shares of TFX stock opened at $370.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $271.56 and a 1-year high of $398.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.
TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.33.
Teleflex Company Profile
Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.
