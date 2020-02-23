Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Teleflex updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 12.50-12.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $12.50-12.70 EPS.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $370.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $271.56 and a 1-year high of $398.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total transaction of $69,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,445.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,968. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.33.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

