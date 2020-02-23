Telstra Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.25

Telstra Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.249 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Telstra stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. 45,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,902. Telstra has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on TLSYY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

