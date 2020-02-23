TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,047.83% and a negative net margin of 354.79%. TherapeuticsMD’s revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. TherapeuticsMD updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

TXMD opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXMD. Guggenheim began coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Earnings History for TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

