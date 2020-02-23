Thingschain Reaches Market Cap of $30,592.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Thingschain has a total market cap of $30,592.00 and approximately $14,039.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thingschain has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047945 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001028 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,798.10 or 1.00200578 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000931 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00075607 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000438 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

