TransferCoin Price Reaches $0.0096 on Exchanges (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $79,306.00 and $179.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and Upbit. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00021176 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,279,260 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

