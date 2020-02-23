Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a positive rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.22.

NYSE TREX traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.29. The stock had a trading volume of 830,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,382. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.06. Trex has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Trex by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trex by 666.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 48,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

