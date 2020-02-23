Trias (TRY) Market Cap Reaches $1.54 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 32.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Trias has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $982,971.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Trias has traded up 126.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trias alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.34 or 0.02959003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00144145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,526,141 tokens. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.