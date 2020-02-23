TrueFlip 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30,191.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00005461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $3.34 million and $30,191.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.02960598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00230438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00141353 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002734 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

