Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 45.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 380,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,062. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

