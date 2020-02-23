Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

RARE stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 396,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,941. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 388.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

