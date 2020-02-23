United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.83 ($43.99).

UTDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

UTDI stock traded up €0.38 ($0.44) on Friday, hitting €32.43 ($37.71). 613,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 12-month low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 12-month high of €37.25 ($43.31). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.16.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

