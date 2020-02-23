Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Universal Display updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $174.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.69 and its 200-day moving average is $194.03. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $129.10 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.85.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

