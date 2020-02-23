Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Universal Display updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $174.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.69 and its 200-day moving average is $194.03. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $129.10 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.85.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

