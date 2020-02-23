v.systems Achieves Market Cap of $92.71 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, v.systems has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges. v.systems has a total market cap of $92.71 million and $4.40 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

v.systems Coin Profile

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,845,040,058 coins and its circulating supply is 1,930,181,594 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

v.systems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

