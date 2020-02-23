VeriumReserve (VRM) Market Cap Hits $287,355.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $287,355.00 and approximately $391.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00782316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065999 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,610,918 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.