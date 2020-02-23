VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. VICI Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. 4,698,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,780. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. VICI Properties has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.