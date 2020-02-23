Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report sales of $296.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.00 million and the highest is $310.00 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $228.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

VIRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

VIRT stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 866,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of -0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.