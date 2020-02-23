Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Receives $55.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

VRTU stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. 122,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,364. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Virtusa’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $27,793.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,514.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,540 shares of company stock worth $1,195,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 402.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

