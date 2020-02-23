Visteon (NYSE:VC) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Visteon (NYSE:VC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $106.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.54.

Visteon stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.05. 713,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,943. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.92. Visteon has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

