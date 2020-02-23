VULCANO (VULC) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $120,072.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VULCANO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, VULCANO has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VULCANO Profile

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

