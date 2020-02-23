Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Announces Earnings Results

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Wix.Com updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $137.31 on Friday. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $104.61 and a 12-month high of $156.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

