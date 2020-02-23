Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WIX. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Wix.Com from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.93.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.31. 1,493,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,136. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $104.61 and a 52-week high of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.97 and a 200-day moving average of $130.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,709 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 902,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,866,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

