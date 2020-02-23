X-CASH 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,768.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $7,768.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000060 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 51,776,183,831 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

