Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report $4.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.56 billion and the lowest is $4.46 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.53 billion to $19.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,715. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

