Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post $26.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $28.59 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $23.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $110.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.25 billion to $114.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $118.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.45 billion to $125.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.