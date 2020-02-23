Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.20. Walmart reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,162,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,906. The company has a market capitalization of $333.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.8% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.1% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 878,855 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,303,000 after purchasing an additional 114,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

