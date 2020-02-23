Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.06 Billion

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to announce $127.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.43 billion. Walmart posted sales of $123.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $538.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.70 billion to $539.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $555.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $553.32 billion to $564.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.58. 6,162,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,547,906. Walmart has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $333.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average is $116.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

