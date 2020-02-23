Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of BOH traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.47. 188,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,229. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.26. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $74.78 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

