Zacks: Analysts Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barrett Business Services.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,558 shares in the company, valued at $844,162.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,678. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 167.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,621. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $70.48 and a one year high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.83.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

