Zacks: Analysts Expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $719.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to report $719.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $711.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $724.80 million. Pentair reported sales of $688.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.56. 1,218,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,721. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. Pentair has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

