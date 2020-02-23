Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.76 Million

Analysts expect County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) to report $12.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $13.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $53.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $55.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.35 million, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $58.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

ICBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens lowered County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

County Bancorp stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $182.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.76. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.