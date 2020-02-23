Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on APOG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Brent C. Jewell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $11,984,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 612,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 205,153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 739.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 108,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 137,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,258. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $898.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

