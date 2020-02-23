Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $126.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk’s fourth-quarter earnings benefited from growth across the Americas, the EMEA and the APJ regions. Moreover, strong demand across all verticals, particularly government, healthcare, IT services, media and pharmaceuticals, boosted revenues. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies was a key growth driver. The company does not have any long-term debt in its balance sheet, which is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, expenses are expected to grow 30% through 2020. Moreover, the company’s top line is likely to be negatively impacted in the near term due to an unfavorable mix of perpetual and SaaS business. Seasonal sluggishness during the first half of the year is expected to be an overhang.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CYBR. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.95.

CYBR traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.89. 713,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,704. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.50. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $94.30 and a 1 year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

