Zipper Price Down 19.2% Over Last Week (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, IDCM, OKEx and FCoin. Zipper has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $385,406.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zipper has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043143 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002613 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000525 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDCM, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.